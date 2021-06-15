Bell Bottom release date announced, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer to release in cinemas in July

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom to release in cinemas in July

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bell Bottom is all set for a theatrical release. The film, which was supposed to release on May 28th but was postponed due to the Covid19 pandemic, will now hit the cinema halls on July 27. With things getting back to normal post COVID lockdown, the makers have decided to take the film to the theatres for a thrilling movie-watching experience. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Sharing a quirky video to announce the release date of Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July."

For the fans who have been waiting to see Akshay in a vintage action avatar, in a film that promises grand international locations, 80's nostalgia and breath-taking sequences, this announcement is a dream come true and a silver lining that will light up the gloomy entertainment space in 2021.

This Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by true events. Set in the 1980s, Bell Bottom was one of the earliest Bollywood films to go on floors after the Covid-induced lockdown last year. The star cast finished the shoot of the film during the lockdown. Leaked photos from the sets went viral on social media during its shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, in September and fans were gushing about Akshay's dapper retro look.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

On the films' front, actor Akshay Kumar has an exciting line-up of movies. He has films like Atrangi Re', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Ram Setu', and 'Prithviraj' and 'Mission Lion' in his kitty.