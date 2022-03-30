Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VARUNDHAWAN/JANHVIKAPOOR Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari's next | DEETS

Post their successful innings with 'Chhichhore,' Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari announce their new project- 'Bawaal', featuring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor, to release on 7th April 2023. The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The announcement of the same was made by the lead stars on their respective social media handles. Taking to Instagram, Varun while announcing the project wrote alongside, "Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday."

Meanwhile, Janhvi, on the other hand, captioned her post as, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn See you in cinemas on 7th April 2023."

Though further details of the project have been kept under wraps by the makers, the big announcement is exciting enough for the fans of Varun and Janhvi who can’t wait to watch the two young superstars sizzle on the big screen together soon for a love story, you can't expect anything short of maximum fun and entertainment.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to go on floors soon and will hit the screens on 7th April 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has recently finished shooting for "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year. He will next be seen shooting for "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", which stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Janhvi, on the other hand, has Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Dostana 2' in the pipeline.