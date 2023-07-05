Bawaal Teaser: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's tragic love story leaves fan demanding for more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal teaser out

The teaser of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Bawaal is out. The teaser hints at a tragic love story amid an ongoing war. Sharing the teaser, Janhvi wrote, “Love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal!” Towards the end, we also see them fighting for their lives, which has piqued the curiosity.

Paired on-screen for the very first time, Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow, idolized by his students, and admired by everyone in town; and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha, a bright, beautiful yet simple girl, whose only hope is to find her one true love. But love is never easy, and has to passage through a war of its own!

The video gives a window into the endearing and budding romance between Ajay and Nisha, as they discover love in this etching and timeless romantic ballad. The teaser opens with the lead meeting each other and then looking upset as they bid each other goodbye. Janhvi's voice is heard saying, “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha (I took so much time in understanding our relationship that when I actually understood it, it was time to lose it)."

Talking about the film, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "I am so proud of Bawaal, a film that I believe will forever be one of my most special and memorable projects. From the beginning we believed that Bawaal would be truly appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed by audiences all over the world, and partnering with Prime Video enables us to reach every corner, through a global streaming premiere. Working with a visionary like Nitesh, and talented actors like Varun and Janhvi, makes the job of a producer that much easier, as we’ve managed to supersede our own ambitions for the film. Come July 21, the audience will witness a love story that will be remembered for the ages."

Bawaal has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. Shot in India and multiple international locales, Bawaal has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide. The film was earlier supposed to drop in cinema halls in October this year, however, makers recently announced that it will have a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories.

