Battle Of Galwan: Salman Khan unveils intense first look of his upcoming film | Check post

New Delhi:

Salman Khan fans were given a surprise on Friday evening. The actor has finally presented the first-look poster for his forthcoming film Battle of Galwan. The patriotic drama will revolve around the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

First look at the Battle of Galwan

Salman took to his Instagram account and shared the first look motion poster, tagging the film's crew in the description. The poster depicted Salman with bloodstains on his face, dressed in an army uniform, and with a ferocious expression in his eyes. The motion poster also read: “Over 15,000 feet above sea level, India fought its most brutal battle without firing a single bullet.”

Fan reactions

In response to the poster, a fan wrote, “Bhai is all set to return in a big way with Galwan.” Another said, “Pure goosebumps!” A comment read, “This looks intense! Bhai is back.” “This is going to be insane! That motion poster just dropped, and it’s giving pure goosebumps,” said a second fan.

About the Battle of Galwan

The film will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films. The film's music will be composed by Himesh Reshammiya. It will also feature Harshil Shah, Ankur Bhatia, and Heera Sohall, among others. The release date for the film has yet to be confirmed.

About Battle of Galwan's story

Battle of Galwan is inspired by the real-life clash that took place in June 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a remote and harsh high-altitude region of Ladakh. The clash between Indian and Chinese troops, fought without a single shot being fired due to standing agreements, became one of the deadliest border conflicts in the region in four decades. The Indian Army displayed unmatched grit in hand-to-hand combat using rudimentary weapons such as sticks and stones, despite the odds and altitude.

The film aims to depict this rare form of modern warfare in which strategy, courage and sheer willpower outshone ammunition. Set at an altitude of over 15,000 feet above sea level, the story showcases the indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers and the brutal reality of defending the nation under the most difficult conditions.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman was recently seen in the action drama film Sikandar, in which he co-starred with Rashmika Mandanna. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also featured Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore. It flopped at the movie office despite receiving mixed reviews. The movie is now available to stream on Netflix.

