Bala Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is here to tell you his hilarious bald tale

Bala Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is here to tell you his bald tale

Ayushmann Khurrana is riding on the success of his last release Dream Girl. Ever since the announcement of his next flick which happens to be the bald tale of a man titled Bala, his fans were pretty excited about the same. The makers today released a new poster of the film and also announced the new release date of the film. Well now, the wait for the trailer of the film is now over as you can finally hear what the man in the film has to say.

Ayushmann shared the trailer of the film and captioned it as, "Bala Trailer *AK insta* (No) Baal ki kahani Bala ki zubani! #Bala Trailer Out NOW!." Have a look:

Sharing the new poster of the film, Ayushmann wrote, "(No) Baal ki kahani Bala ki zubani! #Bala trailer out in 1 hour!"

The film is set in Kanpur and is based on the story of a man who is suffering from premature balding and is related to the lack of confidence and societal pressure which runs along with it. The film is an Amar Kaushik directorial and also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

