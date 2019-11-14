Despite a dip in collection, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' eyes Rs 100 crore

It seems like the last Friday release Bala featuring-- Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles is going to is reign the champion of the box office by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. But before that, the film suffered a decline in the collections because of the busy weekday. The 'bald comedy' which earned Rs 61.73 crores after 5 days of its release took only Rs 5.20 crore on the sixth day, making its total collection to Rs 66.93 crore.

Sharing the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Bala registers an expected decline [on Wed], after the holiday [on Tue]... Despite the dip, the film is a success story/Hit due to the controlled economics... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 66.93 cr. #India biz."

The film has managed to earn a place in 2019's highest-earning films on their first Monday. Not only this, it is Ayushmann Khurrana's seventh hit in a row which is all set to release on the silver screens of Saudi Arabia on November 14.

#Bala registers an expected decline [on Wed], after the holiday [on Tue]... Despite the dip, the film is a success story/Hit due to the controlled economics... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr, Wed 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 66.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 14, 2019

#Bala clears Saudi Arabia censor... First movie of Ayushmann Khurrana to release in #SaudiArabia on 14 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/S6m2D7Yun5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik is based on a man from Kanpur who suffers from premature balding. Read the full movie review here.

After Bala, Ayushmann has two films coming up in 2020 viz Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Meanwhile, have a look at Bala trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video