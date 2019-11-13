Bala box office report: Ayushmann Khurrana's film gets benefit of Guru Nanak Jayanti; set to cross Rs 60 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Bala also featuring Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles has been dominating the collections at the box office ever since its release. The film which hit the silver screens on November 8 managed to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day. Not only this, the film crossed a mark of Rs 50 crore on Tuesday after collecting Rs 8.26 crore. Wednesday saw an increase in the collections of the film thanks to the partial holiday benefit achieved because of Gurnanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. The film is expected to dig Rs 9-10 crores on day 5 leaving hope to cross Rs 60 crore.

The 'bald comedy' directed by Amar Kaushik surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi' as per the reports in Boxofficeindia.com and managed to earn a place in 2019's highest-earning films on first Monday. The film becomes the seventh hit in a row for Ayushmann Khurrana. His scoreboard in the industry has been on a roll-- thanks to his amazing screen presence, acting skills, and choice of scripts.

Read Bala movie review here.

Sharing the collection of Day 4, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bala crosses ₹ 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: ₹ 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: ₹ 52.21 cr. #India biz."

#Bala crosses ₹ 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: ₹ 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: ₹ 52.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2019

The plot of the film revolved around a man from Kanpur who suffers from premature balding which affects his life and relationships. Ayushmann who won accolades for his film has a number of projects in hand including Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which will release in the year 2020.

Meanwhile, watch the trailer of Bala here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video