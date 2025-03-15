BAIDA: A mind-bending sci-fi thriller redefining Indian cinema with dark forces, time and death Sudhanshu Rai’s BAIDA, a genre-defying sci-fi supernatural thriller, promises to captivate audiences with its dark forces, time manipulation, and intense battle between spiritual and scientific realms, hitting theatres nationwide on March 21, 2025.

Sudhanshu Rai’s upcoming film BAIDA, a sci-fi supernatural thriller, is set to make waves in Indian cinema when it hits theatres nationwide on March 21, 2025. Directed by Puneet Sharma, BAIDA stands out as a unique genre-defying film that blends science fiction, the supernatural, and a gripping narrative that promises to captivate audiences with its bold concepts and imaginative storytelling.

The much-anticipated film has already garnered a huge buzz, particularly after the release of its official trailer. Unveiled at a special event in Noida’s PVR Superplex, the trailer offers a first glimpse into the dark and mysterious world of BAIDA, featuring a malevolent power named ‘Pishaach’ and an ominous force that manipulates death itself.

The protagonist, a former spy, finds himself ensnared in this deadly cycle, vowing to end the reign of darkness. What follows is an intense clash between spiritual and scientific forces, making it a riveting battle of survival. Since its release, the trailer has received a remarkable response, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting the film’s theatrical release.

Viewers have compared the thriller to popular international series like Stranger Things and Dark and noted similarities to acclaimed films such as Tumbbad and Bramayugam. These comparisons underscore BAIDA's potential to stand alongside some of the most intriguing narratives in contemporary cinema. Speaking at the trailer launch, Sudhanshu Rai expressed excitement over the audience’s growing interest, stating that the story and plot of BAIDA take centre stage in this extraordinary cinematic journey. "This is a film where the environment, characters, and plot are the heroes. The turbulent journey of Rambabu is unlike anything ever seen before on the big screen," said Sudhanshu.

The stellar cast of BAIDA includes Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, among others. With its high production value and original concept, BAIDA is set to redefine the sci-fi thriller genre in India, offering a visually captivating and mentally stimulating experience for moviegoers. As BAIDA gears up for its nationwide release, the anticipation is palpable. Get ready for a cinematic journey unlike any other when BAIDA arrives in theatres on March 21, 2025.