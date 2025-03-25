BAIDA: A sci-fi supernatural thriller – An in-depth look at story and key elements BAIDA, a groundbreaking sci-fi supernatural thriller directed by Puneet Sharma, has captivated audiences with its mind-bending plot and unique fusion of science and the supernatural.

Since its release on March 21, BAIDA, a first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller directed by Puneet Sharma, has taken the audience by storm. The film has garnered widespread attention for its mind-bending plot twists and its unique blend of science and the supernatural. Fans have been eagerly dissecting the film’s intricate details, while others are left on the edge of their seats, questioning the possibility of a sequel.

A new dimension of horror

At the heart of BAIDA is the character of Pishaach, a dark and powerful entity that rules over a separate dimension. Pishaach, originating from the 1940s pre-independence era, has defied both time and death by merging scientific knowledge with supernatural forces. In his quest for ultimate power, Pishaach conducts experiments on life and death, making him a force to be reckoned with. Every year, he visits Pankhata village to select new victims, with most of them meeting their untimely deaths. Pishaach's enigmatic powers are further explained through his struggle to balance his energy while moving through different time zones and dimensions.

The Illusion of dancing creature

One of the most fascinating aspects of BAIDA is the illusion of the dancing creature. Pishaach creates this delusion to trap his victims, making them believe they are in control of their fate. Rambabu, the film’s protagonist, encounters this illusion when he attempts to break free from Pishaach’s grip. The creature, though seemingly real, is merely a manifestation of Pishaach’s sinister powers.

Rambabu’s dark past

Rambabu, portrayed as a skilled warrior and former government spy, has a complex history. His past involvement in strategic assassinations and his high intelligence make him the perfect character to confront Pishaach. Beneath his tough exterior, however, Rambabu struggles with deep emotional turmoil, adding layers to his character.

Guidance from Ahilma and Dr. Shekhawat

In his battle against Pishaach, Rambabu seeks help from Ahilma, a spiritual guide with knowledge of the supernatural. She provides him with crucial information about Pishaach's dark dimension and how to defeat him. Additionally, Dr. Shekhawat, a brilliant researcher in paranormal studies, equips Rambabu with the tools needed to fight back, such as using copper to shield against electromagnetic waves and creating energy balls to disrupt Pishaach’s powers.

The Final confrontation

The film culminates in an intense face-off between Rambabu and Pishaach. With the help of Ahilma’s divine yoga, Rambabu is able to disrupt Pishaach’s supernatural abilities and restore balance. However, the question remains—will Pishaach’s dark dimension collapse, or is this just the beginning of an even greater battle?

BAIDA leaves viewers eagerly anticipating what comes next, sparking rumours of a potential sequel. With its innovative storytelling, stunning visuals, and unique blend of science fiction and horror, BAIDA has definitely made its mark on the genre.