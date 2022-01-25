Badhaai Do trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar give witty spin to weddings & societal norms

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Badhaai Do

Highlights Badhaai Do is a part of the franchise of Badhaai Ho

The film brings Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together for the first time on screen

Badhaai Do releases on 11th February in theaters

The trailer of Badhaai Do, a franchise of Badhaai Ho was released by the makers today. The film has brought actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. Badhaai Do promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho. While Badhaai Ho told us what hilarious situations a middle-aged couple's love could lead to, Badhaai Do seems to be addressing another such unusual relationship and tell their story through comedy of error situations. Of course, where there is marriage and comedy, there is a baby.

The trailer revolves around a marital setting between Rajkummar and Bhumi, only to know that there are a lot of secrets between these two to unfold. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living as roommates, is what leads to humorous situations between the pair, making this one a family entertainer. It is not only high on comedy and emotions, but this family drama also deals with a socially relevant subject, that we got a glimpse of in the trailer. While not much has been revealed, the topic of the film subtly highlights the concept of “lavender marriage”.

The trailer was posted with a caption, “Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now. #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on 11th Feb, 2022 (sic).”

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, it boasts of an ensemble cast featuring actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

With Zee Music as its music label, the film also offers songs composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhumia, Azeem Shirazi & Anvita Dutt.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Badhaai Do releases on 11th February in theaters and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.