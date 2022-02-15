Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer earns big on Valentine's Day

Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Badhaai Do Box Office Collection

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Badhaai Do' made the audience visit theatres on Valentine's Day, February 14. Helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the film was released in cinema halls past Friday. Badhaai Do, the tale about a twisted marriage between a man and a woman for the purpose of hiding their respective homosexualities, collected 20-25 percent higher than the first day. While the collection during the first day was low, it picked up pace during the weekend.

According to Box Office India, "Badhaai Do got the benefit of Valentines Day as it collected in the 1.75-2 crore nett range. The film will cross the 1.75 crore nett mark and it remains to be seen if it hits the 2 crore nett mark in the morning. This will take the four day business to 9.50 crore nett and it could be a 13 crore nett first week depending on where the film lands on Tuesday. The fair value collections are probably 10-20% down as Valentines Day has probably give the film a 40-50% boost.

A franchise of Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do has brought actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar together on the big screen for the first time. Badhaai Do promises the same comical ride of finding humour in unexpected places as Badhaai Ho. Released during Valentine week, Badhaai Do, revolves around the concept of lavender marriages. Besides critics, the audience also hailed the film for its 'inclusive' storyline and soulful acting.

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, it boasts of an ensemble cast featuring actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

Meanwhile, Bhumi, in 'Badhaai Do' can be seen playing the role of Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical education teacher, who is interested in women. She went on to marry a cop named Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar) to escape the pressure of their families. Later, he tells her about his liking for men and this is where the real twist begins.

Watch the trailer here: