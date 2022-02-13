Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar's film expecting growth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Badhaai Do poster featuring Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar

Badhaai Do had a slow start as compared to films in the pre-covid era. However, it shows good signs on Saturday as it went up around 60-70%, reports Box Office India. This is the first time this sort of growth has come on Saturday, the report adds. The numbers remain muted but it is said to be a good sign that the pre covid sort of trend has come into the picture again.

No film even went up 50% in the last two years and on the second day, the numbers of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film will cross Rs 2.50 crore nett and the two-day number should be around Rs 4.25 crore nett.

The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, is one of the most eagerly awaited family entertainers releasing this year in cinemas. Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring talented actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles & taking the narrative ahead.

Meanwhile, 'Badhaai Do', whose storyline revolves around a lavender wedding of convenience, is all set for a release in UAE. The movie, however, will not be screened in Sharjah. After receiving the Censor certificate, the film will be screened in only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age.

Earlier, when certain countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan, banned the screening of Chloe Zhao's sci-fi adventure drama, 'Eternals', because of the refusal of its makers to delete certain gay-themed scenes, the UAE had allowed the film's release.

Although 'Badhaai Do' has no obvious expressions of same-sex love, as in the case of the 'Eternals' characters Ben and Phastos kissing each other, it clearly has an LGBTQ+ theme, which is not acceptable in the Middle East.