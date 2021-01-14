Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar with Rajkummar Rao shares first pic from the sets

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's much talked about comedy-drama Badhaai Do, went on floors last week. The film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit, Badhaai Ho!. Bhumi shared the first glimpse of her along with Rajkumar Rao from the shoot on Wednesday. Introducing the characters of the film the actress took to her Instagram shared their picture and wrote, "Do mastane chale zindagi banane,Bande sayane aur naam ke deewane #SumiAurShardul #BadhaaiDo"

In the shared selfie, we can see Rajkummar Rao in a different look. He can be seen donning a mustache while Bhumi lying next to him. In the film, Rajkumar Rao will be seen essaying the role of a solo male cop in a women’s police station while Bhumi will be portraying a PT teacher.

The actors took to their social media accounts and dropped the news of the film going on floors on January 5. Rajkummar posted a photo of him and Bhumi holding the clapboard. He captioned the picture as, "Shuru ho gai hai hamari kahani, Jahan hai dono Raja aur Rani, Shardul Aur Sumi hai ekdam pyaare, Yeh dono hai situation ke maare, Milenge hum aapse jald, Ho jayega tab sab clear aur tab hum kahengey."

Badhaai Ho enjoyed both commercial and critical success. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.

Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr in 2015. The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho!.