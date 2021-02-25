Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao join 'pawri' trend as they wrap Uttarakhand schedule

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BHUMIHOLIC Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao join 'pawri' trend at they wrap Uttarakhand schedule

Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao announced the schedule wrap of their upcoming film Badhaai Do on Thursday. The duo shared an interesting video with the cast and crew of the film and joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme trend. The duo joined the trending meme bandwagon and announced the schedule wrap for the film with a hilarious short video. Bhumi captioned the video, "Where's the pawri tonight? On #BadhaaiDo sets! Schedule wrap hua hai. Badhaaiyaan toh banti hai na phir! #pawrihorahihai @jungleepictures @rajkummar_rao #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary."

While Rajkummar Rao wrote, "awri toh...Pawri toh...Pawri toh banti hai because it's a wrap for the Uttarakhand schedule of #BadhaaiDo!" In the video, Bhumi can be seen on the sets of the movie along with co-star Rajkummar Rao, the film's director Harshavardhan Kulkarni, and the rest of the crew. In the clip, the trio can be heard saying, "Ye Sumi hai (Bhumi's character), Ye Shardul Hai (Rajkummar's character), aur ye humare director hain, aur ye humari pawri ho rai hai."

Ever since the sequel of 'Badhaai Ho' has been announced, fans have been elated to witness the comedy-filled family entertainer. With the addition of Rajkummar and Bhumi as the lead stars for 'Badhaai Do', the film already promises to impress. 'Badhaai Ho', back in 2018, was one of the most successful movies that also won a National Award for the Best Film in 2019 for its unconventional storyline and impactful yet convincing performances.

While Rajkummar plays the role of a cop in the second installment, Bhumi will be seen playing a PT teacher with big dreams in the film.