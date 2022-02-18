Bachchhan Paandey trailer out: Akshay Kumar goes all out in the action-comedy starring Kriti Sanon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Poster of Bachchhan Paandey featuring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar goes all out in the newly released trailer of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh saw its trailer launch today. The trailer was shared by the superstar on his Instagram account.

"Dhoom dhadaaka rang pataakha aao bana lo tolee… is baar Bachchhan Paandey la rahe hain Holi pe goli!!" Akshay captioned the video.

Fresh off the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is all set to take on another meaty role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. Essaying the role of Myra Devekar, an aspiring director who sets out on a quest to film a gripping gangster biopic with a real-life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti gets raw, real and adventurous with this one.

After Housefull 4, Kriti and Akshay reunite for this film and going by the trailer their camaraderie and chemistry in the film promises to leave audiences hooked. Kriti had earlier mentioned how it’s always a fun environment on set with Akshay where the entire team comes together as a family. Her character Myra in the film gets caught by Bachchhan Paandey and what happens next in this twist of tale takes us on a roller coaster ride.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ headlined by Akshay Kumar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals with a talented ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!