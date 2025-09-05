Baaghi 4 X review: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's action thriller draws mixed reactions from audiences The highly anticipated action thriller 'Baaghi 4', starring Tiger Shroff, hit the screens today, September 5, 2025. Directed by Harsha, the film also features Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles.

Tiger Shroff's much-awaited action-packed film ‘Baaghi 4’ has finally been released in theatres on September 5, 2025. Within hours of its release, fans and critics alike took to social media platform X to share their thoughts on the film's storyline and the performances delivered by the cast.

Directed by Harsha, this movie marks the Bollywood debut of Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu. As the title suggests, 'Baaghi 4' is the fourth installment in the hit Baaghi franchise. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Khan Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Baaghi 4 X review

On X, one user praised Tiger Shroff’s introduction in the first half of the film, calling it “electrifying.” He added that the movie is a mass entertainer set up for a power-packed second half!!"

However, some users didn’t like the film. One wrote, "Why is #Baaghi4 is even being made Bro is putting his efforts in the wrong kind of movies. He might be an average actor but bud gives his 100% for every movie His performance in #War was really good and in #singhamagain he even outshined other credible actors."

Another user gave Baaghi 4 a 2-star rating, describing it as a film packed with non-stop, violent action stunts. He found the story and screenplay to be below average. Commenting on the actor's performances, he said that both Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt "acted poorly." His tweet reads, "First Review #Baaghi4 : Strictly Average flick for Single Screen Audiences. Non stop full on Violent Action Stunts. Story & Screenplay is also below average. #YehMeraHusn Song is ROCKING !! Overall, A B Grade Mass Masala movie. #TigerShroff & #SanjayDutt acted poor."

