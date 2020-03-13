Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff’s action-packed film keeps steady

Image Source : TWITTER Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection

Ahmed Khan's directorial action-packed film Baaghi 3 is ruling the hearts of the people these days. The film, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, hit the screens on March 6th and has managed to earn Rs 91 crore approx. in one week. On Thursday, the film raked in Rs 7 crore at the box office and it is expected that by the second Sunday, Baaghi 3 will enter the 100-crore club. While the film is trending well among the viewers, the coronavirus outbreak has been acting as the roadblock when it comes to business. In fact, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Thursday that all movie theatres will remain shut in the city till March 31.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/pbuB1JNFnW — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

Also read: 'Baaghi 3' movie review: The Tiger Shroff-starrer has stellar action but defies logic

In Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is seen reprising his role as Ronnie from the earlier films in the franchise. While Shraddha plays his love interest in the film, Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Tiger’s brother. The film also stars veteran actor Jackie Shroff who has shared the screen space with son Tiger for the first time.

On the other hand, Baaghi 3 will face competition from Bollywood film Angrezi Medium from March 13th. The film marks the return of actor Irrfan on the big screen and also marks his first film with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The buzz around the film is high and fans have been waiting to witness the spellbinding performances by the actors on the big screen. Angrezi Medium has already earned great reviews from the critics and good word of mouth will definitely add to its benefit.

Coming back to Baaghi 3, earlier Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi went on to rake in Rs 78 crore at the box office. In 2018, Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani received love from the viewers and collected Rs 164 crore. The expectations are high with Baaghi 3 and it is anticipated that the film will cross Baaghi 2’s collection easily.

Baaghi 3 Trailer:

RELATED VIDEOS:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page