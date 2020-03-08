Image Source : TWITTER Baaghi 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's film remains steady, earns around Rs 34 crore

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer much-hyped film Baaghi 3 finally hit the theatres this Friday (March 6) and started on a flying note by collecting Rs 17. 50 crore on its opening day. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action drama received mixed reviews from the critics whereas viewers too are loving the story as well as the action and dance performances. Despite the coronavirus scare, Baaghi 3 has been able to maintain its pace on day 2.

On Saturday, Baaghi 3 minted around Rs 16 crore thereby making the grand total to around Rs 34 crore after two days of its release, suggests the report. Box Office India further stated, "The film must resume upward trajectory again on Sunday as mass centers will be in t play and the major metros don't grow much on Sunday anyway though being a holiday on Monday it may help. the business on Saturday remained strong in Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha and CP Berar".

Baaghi 3 tells the story of two brothers- Tiger and Riteish Deshmukh. Riteish plays the character of a timid police officer. When he gets kidnapped in Syria, the Student of the Year 2 actor comes to his rescue. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The first film, Baaghi, released in 2016, and featured Tiger along with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The film was directed by Sabbir Khan, who has collaborated with him multiple times, including the latter's debut film Heropanti, and later Munna Michael. Baaghi 2 released on 30 March, and had Disha Patani as the female lead.

