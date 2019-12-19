Baaghi 2 girl Disha Patani joins part 3 for a special dance number

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting for third instalment of Baaghi. While Shradha was a part of the first part when it kicked off in 2016, Disha Patani was roped in for the second instalment. Now, Disha is back for the Baaghi 3 but this time, it will be a special appearance in a dance number. Considering her good relations with Tiger and makers, it didn't come as a surprise to us.

Disha has already began working on her performance. The dance number will be shot in Mumbai over three-four days and will be choreographed by Adil Shaikh. For the unversed, Adil assisted Ahmed as a choreographer in Yuvvraaj, Kapoor & Sons, Secret Superstar, Kedarnath and Student of The Year 2. A set has been constructed in a studio and Disha will be grooving along with hundreds of background dancers.

If you remember, Baaghi 2 had Jacqueline Fernandez's dance on rehashed version of Tezaab chartbuster, Ek Do Teen, which was originally picturised on Madhuri Dixit. Like the previous dance number, this one too, will be a part of the film’s narrative and take the story forward. It’s a quintessential Bollywood dance number,”

Baaghi 3 wrapped up its Serbia schedule a few days back. It was tough for the team to shoot in minus degree.

Shraddha carried space blankets for Tiger and director Ahmed Khan to beat the sub-zero temperatures.

Tiger even injured himself while performing stunts. He suffered bruises all over his body, reported Mumbai Mirror.

While Tiger will reprise her rebellious character of Ronnie, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande are new addition to the franchise. While Riteish will play Tiger's brother, Ankita Lokhande is Shraddha's sister. Riteish is essaying the role of a cop with Ankita as his love interest. Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma will also be seen in a pivotal role.

Produced by Nadiadwala & Sons, the movie is set to release in March 2020.