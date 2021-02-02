Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana shares first look as Joshua from Anubhav Sinha's film Anek

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has once again teamed up with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for his upcoming film Anek. The actor on Tuesday took his Instagram and shared the news. He also revealed his first look from the film and the character's name, that is Joshua. Ayushmann captioned the pictures, "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK....Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar."

In one picture Ayushmann can be seen holding the clapperboard along with director Anubhav Sinha. He is in an intrigued look with a casual T-shirt and denim. In the other picture, he gives a closer look at his character Joshua. With a beard and ruffled hair, he is driving a car. The slit on his eyebrow adds another element to the whole look.

Anubhav Sinha shared the same pictures on his social media and wrote, "Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK (sic)." Earlier, Anubhav also shared a picture from the sets earlier and wrote, "Keep your vision wide (sic)." It was a mountain area with tripods and a camera lying around in the background of his post.

ALSO READ: Aparshakti Khurana posts pic dressed as Lord Shiv in flip-flops; Ayushmann calls him chappal wale bhagwan

Ayushmann Khurrana recently wrapped up the shoot of his Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The actor will be next seen in a comedy-drama titled Doctor G which will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.