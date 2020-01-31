Ayushmann Khurrana goes nostalgic as he looks back at his Roadies days

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his "Roadies" days with amusement and surprise. The actor is glad that the adventure reality show is still popular among youngsters.

"I am really surprised ki 15 saal pehle main ‘Roadies' mein tha (I am really surprised that I was in ‘Roadies' 15 years ago), and it's the 17th season now," Ayushmann said.

"I am glad that uski TRP itni badi later on. (I am glad that the show has garnered TRP). I am really proud of Rannvijay (Rannvijay Singha) that he is taking it forward so well. I am a huge fan of Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa and Prince -- all are my old friends. I always wish the best of luck to them," he added.

Asked if he would like to be a part of the show again, Ayushmann said: "Kaash."

The 17th season of "Roadies" is titled "Roadies Revolution". The show will go on air on February 15 on MTV.

On the professional front, Ayushmann is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie which talks about same-sex relationship is scheduled to release on February 21.