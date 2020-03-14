Image Source : TWITTER Ayushmann Khurrana to reunite with Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha for action-thriller

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has taken a break from film to spend time with his family but it doesn’t mean that he is away from the showbiz. The actor was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and earned praise and compliments for his performance. While the actor hasn’t announced his next film yet, the latest reports suggest that he is all set to collaborate once again with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and shared, “IT’S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15.”

Ayushmann and Anubhav have worked together in 2018 film Article 15 and the actor was all praise for his director. Ayushmann even won many awards for his performance in the film. After he won the Filmfare award for Best Actor for his role in Article 15, the actor took to social media to thank the director and the team of the film. He wrote, "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam."

On the other hand, talking about the film Article 15, Anubhav Sinha had said that Ayushmann was the right choice for the film. Recently, Sinha also garnered compliments for his film Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu. The film received great reviews from critics and viewers alike.

