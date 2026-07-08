Ayushmann Khurrana praises Rajkummar Rao's Dada first look; he was once considered for Sourav Ganguly biopic

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao's transformation into Sourav Ganguly is finally here. On the legendary cricketer's birthday, the makers of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story unveiled the actor's first look and announced that the film will release in cinemas on May 14, 2027. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was once linked to the project, also hailed Rajkummar's look.

Was Ayushmann Khurrana once roped in to play Sourav Ganguly?

Interestingly, Rajkummar wasn't the first actor linked to the project. Before he was finalised, reports suggested that Ayushmann Khurrana was being considered to play the former Indian captain. While the casting never moved forward, the role eventually landed with Rajkummar, who is now leading the much-awaited biopic.

Ayushmann has even commented on Rajkummar's look with a fire emoji.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA)Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Rajkummar Rao's look from Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story

How did fans react to Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly?

Rajkummar Rao's first look as Sourav Ganguly received a mixed response on social media. While many fans praised the actor and expressed excitement for the biopic, others felt the poster could have been better.

Supporters flooded the comments section with encouraging messages such as, "Hope you are going to be brilliant as Always", "Waiting for this one bro", and "All the very best @rajkummar_rao bhaiya". One fan also wrote, "The jersey in the air wasn't just a celebration—it was the moment Indian cricket stopped asking for respect and started commanding it. Can't wait to witness this iconic chapter on the big screen with the best cast as dada @rajkummar_rao."

However, not everyone was impressed. Some users felt the first-look poster failed to capture Sourav Ganguly's likeness and criticised its overall design. Comments included, "Not good enough. Chatgpt would have done a better job", "Expected a better output", "Looks like fan made poster", "Bhai sirf 20 minutes huye hain, hata do abhi time hai", "No hate but bilkul bhi nahi lag raha .. plz work more", and "YouTube video ka poster lag ra parody waali".

All you need to know about Rajkummar Rao's Sourav Ganguly biopic

The first-look poster pays tribute to one of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket. Rajkummar recreates Ganguly's unforgettable shirt-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's memorable NatWest Trophy victory over England in 2002. The image has long been associated with Ganguly's fearless approach and the new confidence he brought to Indian cricket.

The biopic will follow Ganguly's rise from a young cricketer to one of India's most influential captains. It aims to showcase the determination, leadership and resilience that helped reshape Indian cricket and inspired millions of fans.

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is presented by T-Series, DBL and Luv Films and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027.

Also read: Shahid to Aligarh: A look at 5 underrated movies of Rajkummar Rao