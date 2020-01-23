Ayushmann Khurrana's baraati dance on Lagawelu Jab Lipstick sends audience into frenzy. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra show off their baraati moves on hit Bhojpuri song

Ayushmann Khurrana is one such entertainer who leaves an impact on audience with his each and every film. He has a knack of picking fantastic scripts along with the guarantee of box office numbers. His upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is the second instalment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise promises to be one such film. The movie has hit written all over it.

To promote the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana along with his TVF fame co-star Jitendra recently visited an event in Patna, Bihar. What's Bihar without the staple dish litti-chokha and Pawan Singh's popular song, Lagawelu Jab Lipstick? These two have gained popularity among non-Biharis. Precisely, they are now state symbol of Bihar among millennials.

Hence, how these two actors can't dance on Lagawelu Jab Liptsick? The on-screen lead pair channeled all their inner baraati moves as soon as the song played amidst audience's loud cheer.

Check out the video below:

Ayushmann even danced on his Bareilly Ki Barfi song Sweety Tera Drama with one of his fans.

Photos of Ayushmann and Jitendra enjoying the street delicacy litti-chokha also surfaced on the internet.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also reunited Badhaai Ho hit pair Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Bhumi Pednekar, who starred in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has a cameo in the upcoming movie. The film will also have a remix of Bappi Lahiri's hit party track, Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re, originally picturised on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

The trailer was lauded by netizens which also features a kissing scene between Ayushmann and Jitendra.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will release on February 21.