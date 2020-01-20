Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra break gay stereotypes with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan hits the theatres on February 21

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is read with another entertainer, 2019 proved to be an exceptional year for Ayushmann and 2020 is set to continue his filmy streak. The trailer of Ayushmann's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was unveiled today. Ayushmann who is known for taking up offbeat roles in his film will be seen essaying the character of a gay man who tries to defy society's stereotypes and give his love story a 'happy ending'.

The film stars TVF fame actor Jitendra Kumar opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The pair of Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta is also heard to tickle your funny bones. The over 2.5 minutes long trailer promises the film to be an interesting watch. The film's trailer was packed with humor and dialogues that raise our expectations from the film. And why not its an Ayushmann film?

Earlier Ayushmann unveiled the first poster of the film and announced the trailer release. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Kartik ka pyaar ho kar rahega Aman! Trailer out today at 1.33 pm!"

The film also features a special remix of Bappi Lahiri's Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re that was originally picturized on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

The film dares to touch the topic of gay love in society with a light-hearted touch and social message. The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features a kissing sequence between Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar.

This will be the first time that Ayushmann will be seen playing a gay character onscreen. Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “It is an important film that had to be made and when I heard the narration, I was bowled over immediately with the impact it had on me. It’s funny, quirky, important from a social messaging point of view and it keeps one invested and engaged completely. It’s not every day that you find a film like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and I’m proud to be a part of this project.”