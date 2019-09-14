Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl leaked online

Dream Girl leaked online

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl which released this Friday has fallen prey to piracy. Raaj Shandilyaa's directorial has been leaked online and that too in good print. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha's comedy has become the latest movie to bear the brunt of digital advancements, that is piracy.

Dream Girl which has got good reviews from critics opened wonderfully at the box office. The movie earned over Rs 10 crore on its first day, ultimately setting up its pace for weekend business.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of Karam, an unemployed Mathura boy who has the talent of speaking in female voice. This talent helps him land a job after which he earns a fleet of admirers.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl also features Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Nidhi Bisht in important roles.

Dream Girl Review

Dream Girl, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will make you laugh till its very end. There is not even a single scene in the film which won’t leave you amused. Right from Annu Kapoor’s response to repaying his loans to the encounter of Pooja’s lovers, Dream Girl makes sure that your jaw hurts while laughing. The screenplay by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Nirmaan D Singh somewhere give you sitcom-wala feel. For instance, the signature tune when Nidhi Bisht or Vijay Raaz’s character appears on screen is a bit annoying. There are a lot of stereotypical jokes on Muslims for petty laughs. Though they manage to make you laugh out loud, but even leave you pondering over their relevance and originality. Read full review here