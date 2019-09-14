Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao wish 'Dream Girl'

Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest sensation of Bollywood. With his each and every film, the actor is raising the bar for himself. From AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho to Article 15 and now Dream Girl, Ayushmann has entertained the audience with some of the most unique stories of Hindi cinema. As the actor turned a year older on September 14, his wife Tahira Kashyap threw an intimate bash for him. Nushrat Bharucha, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor among others were present at the party. Several celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha took to social media to wish our latest Dream Girl.

Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann's co-star in Badhaai Ho also wished the actor on his 35th birthday. Striking a goofy pose for birthday selfie, Sanya wrote, "Janamdin ki bahut bahut badhai ho." She also shared some photos from Ayushmann's birthday celebration. Bhumi Pednekar, who made her acting debut with Ayushmann shared a sellfie of herself with the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates birthday

Sanya Malhotra with Tahira Kashyap and Nushrat Bharucha

Sanya Malhotra with Ayushmann Khurrana

Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha also shared photos from the actor's birthday bash. "My absolute best mann, Ayushmann Khurrana Broo! Happy Birthday !!," she captioned her selfie on Instagram.

Nushrat Bharucha

Ayushmann Khurrana

Vicky Kaushal who is sharing his first National Award with Ayushmann took to Instagram to wish the actor on his 35th birthday. Happy Birthday Dreamgirl Ayushmann Khurrana," he captioned the photo shoot picture in which the duo is posing in a car.

Vicky Kaushal with Ayushmann

Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha also wished the actor. Rajkummar Rao, who worked with Ayushmann in Bareilly Ki Barfi wrote on Twitter, '''Happy birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana. Keep rising with every film brother. Have a great year ahead''.

“Khurrana tumhara kya bigaadega zamaana”. Happy Birthday my friend. God bless you. @ayushmannk — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 14, 2019

Happy Birthday dear @ayushmannk. Keep shining, keep entertaining and always be your happy self. ♥️ — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 14, 2019

Happy birthday @ayushmannk. Keep rising with every film brother. Have a great year ahead. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 14, 2019

Rapper and singer Badshah also wished the actor by sharing a throwback photo.