Ayushmann's 'Anek' averts clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'; to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK, JJ_THEFILM Posters of Anek, Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The film industry is back on its feet and raring to go with a string of exciting movies – While two of this year’s most anticipated entertainers ‘Anek’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ starring Ranveer Singh were scheduled to clash at the box office, the producers of the films discussed a win-win strategy that will allow both films to make an impact. ‘Anek’ will now release in theatres on 27th May as opposed to its initial date of 13th May.

Aditya Chopra and YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha recently spoke and decided to avoid a clash.

Director-producer Anubhav Sinha who is working with Ayushmann for the second time in the film after their last successful collaboration of 'Article 15', said in a statement, "A lot of hardwork and planning goes into the making of a film and by that principle it deserves undivided attention. We were happy to shift the release of 'Anek' by a few days so that audiences can now enjoy both films in a spaced out manner."

The move has resulted in the attachment of 'Anek' with 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, added, "Producers Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha were very gracious and have shifted the release of 'Anek' to May 27. With this move, both 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Anek' will receive their fair share of audience attention. As a gesture, the trailer of 'Anek' will now be attached to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', making it the first non-YRF film trailer to be attached to a YRF film."

Producer Bhushan Kumar, the head-honcho of T-Series also said in a statement, "I believe that the film industry is one big family and with that we should always be open to accommodating the best interests of the films we are churning out. Both 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Anek' are very promising films and we are also excited to have the 'Anek' trailer attached to 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'."

Starring Ayushmann khurrana Anek, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on 27th May, 2022.