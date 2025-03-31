This actor is hated for slapping Genelia D'Souza on screen even after 17 years | Birthday Special Even after 17 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's release, Ayaz Khan aka Sushant Modi still receives hate for slapping Genelia D'Souza on screen. The actor has also shared a hilarious video regarding the same on his Instagram.

TV and film actor Ayaz Khan who is known for his role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na as Sushant Modi is celebrating his 46th birthday today, April 1. It's been 17 years since Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na's release but the hate for Ayaz's character still remains the same. Fans keep commenting on his social media posts with 'Aditi ko thappad kyun mara?'. But do you know, the actor had shared a hilarious video on his Instagram profile calling the slap scene the number one regret of his life.

Ayaz Khan's hilarious video

On completing 13 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2021, the actor shared an Instagram reel of all the hateful remarks he has been receiving for slapping Aditi in Abbas Tyrewala's directorial. The actor's video was not only liked by audiences but his co-actor Genelia had also reacted to it.

For the unversed, in the movie, Ayaz who played the character of Aditi’s (Genelia Deshmukh) fiance Sushant Modi, becomes insecure about her close friendship with Jai (Imran Khan) and slaps her in the parking lot. The actor shared the same video from the 2008 film with the caption, 'It's been 13 years but the hate doesn't stop. #JaneTuYaJaneNa #13yearsofjanetuyajanena #funny #funreel #instareel #villain #villainlife'. Apart from the fans, the JTYJN actor Genelia aka Aditi wrote, 'I told you .. You shouldn't have'. In addition to this, Genelia's husband Riteish Deshmukh also commented on the video and wrote, 'Hahahaha this is hilarious'.

It is significant to note that the romantic comedy was released as a hit and performed well at the box office. Made with a budget of just Rs 15 crores, the film earned Rs 87 crores at the box office. Besides Ayaz, the film also features Imran Khan as debutant, and Manjari Fadnnis in lead roles.

About Ayaz Khan

The 46-year-old actor started her career with Manasarovar in 2004. However, he appeared in many films, but he was recognized for his roles in television serials, particularly for his portrayal of Shubhankar Rai in the STAR One medical drama 'Dill Mill Gayye'. He shared the screens with Genelia Deshmukh in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008 alongside Imran Khan. He was also seen in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Karishma Tanna's Scoop.

