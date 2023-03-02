Ayan Mukerji hints at Brahmastra 2 release date and cast, says 'nobody will come to watch...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayan Mukerji hints at Brahmastra 2 release

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Many praised director Mukerji for his vision to create a homegrown universe of Hindu gods on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises from Marvel Studios and DC. Now, the filmmaker and revealed his plans to finish the second instalment of his fantasy drama series and release it soon.

Talking to News18, Ayan Mukerji said that work on Brahmastra 2 has already started. "We’re at it. (It will take) a couple of years. And that’s one hundred per cent better than ten years. If we take another ten years, nobody will come to watch Brahmastra 2. We’re going to get it ready much before that."

Divulging more details about the Brahmastra sequel, he said that the film will chronicle Dev’s backstory as well as continuing the present-day timeline. Revealing about film's cast, he said, "There’s no answer for this question yet. We’ll have to wait."

Recently, during a promotional event of his upcoming film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in Chandigarh, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about winning an award for Brahmastra. Both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt recently won Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in the Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively. While Ranbir won the award for Brahmastra, Alia took it for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Reacting to the win, Ranbir said at the event that he doesn't think he deserved it for Brahmastra. "Of course I am very grateful ki mujhe yeh sammaan dia. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Wo bahut badi kujh acting performance nahi thi. Jab bhi kujh award aata hai to of course you feel great (my performance wasn't outstanding in Brahmastra but it feels great to get an award)."

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in a special cameo.

The story of Brahmastra follows Shiva (Ranbir), a DJ, who sets out on a journey with his love interest Isha (Alia) to unearth the origins of his special powers and ends up discovering his connection to a secret community called Brahmansh, led by Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan). One of this year's most successful Hindi films, "Brahmastra" has earned Rs 425 crore worldwide in gross box collections since its debut. The film is backed by Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

