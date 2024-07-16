Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Ajay Devgn teases fans with new song 'Jahan Se Chale The' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER OF SONG Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will release in cinemas on August 2.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday surprised his fans after he treated them with a short clip of the new song 'Jahan Se Chale The'. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared the teaser of the song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Jubin Nautiyal. The teaser of the song features a jail scene from the film, wherein Krishna (played by Ajay) is seen yearning to meet Vasu (played by Tabu).

Check out the song here:

A few hours after Ajay unveiled the teaser of the song, director Neeraj Pandey dropped a character poster of the actor and introduced his character of Krishna. ''Introducing KRISHNA. Mercurial, impulsive yet a romantic,'' he wrote along with the new poster.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a Friday Filmworks Production, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 2, 2024.

Earlier it was scheduled to release on July 5 and compete with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller, Kill. However, the makers decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

More deets about Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjreka are also a part of the film. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

Ajay Devgn other big projects

Apart from this, the actor has several other projects in the pipeline including Raid 2, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, De De Pyaar De 2, and Naam, among others. Now it remains interesting to see which film will be released this year. Interestingly, Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha is the tenth film of Ajay and Tabu together.

Also Read: Natasa Stankovic travels to home in Serbia amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya? Check her latest post

Also Read: Karan Johar's 'Kill' to be remade in South? Dharma Productions puts rumours to rest