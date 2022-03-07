Attack trailer: John Abraham gives Captain America vibes as he becomes 'India’s first Super-Soldier'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JOHN ABRAHAM Attack poser featuring John Abraham

Action entertainer 'Attack' starring John Abraham is set to release in cinemas on April 1, 2022. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles, the film's first part is set to pack a punch this summer! Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Sharing the trailer video on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, "NDIA’S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! #ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio. #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22 (sic)." Watch the video here:

Attack tells the story of a daring rescue mission led by India's first Super Soldier played by John Abraham. John's character in the film undergoes radical cybernetic modifications to enhance his biomechanisms in order to ward off terrorist threats on Indian soil.

Sharing more about it John Abraham said, "Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven’t yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!"

Director Lakshya Raj Anand, said, “Attack is a very special project for me as it’s my ode to action films that I’ve enjoyed through my life and now giving those same tropes my own take makes it super special.. But above all we’ve made this film with a fantastic team of very passionate people who have given their blood, sweat, and tears.. so am glad the movie-going audience is back and they’re going to witness our hard work and perseverance on the big screen”

Producer Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) adds, “This one from pen studios is made with a lot of heart and is going to bring in a new way of storytelling to our industry. You see, John being a super-soldier is a very appealing idea and the concept of Attack is very entertaining and going to be a clutter breaker. We are thrilled to have the film set to release in cinemas and we hope audiences enjoy the entertainer.”

Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer to be watched in cinemas.

Dr.Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer ‘ATTACK’. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, worldwide release by Pen Marudhar, in cinemas on 1st April 2022