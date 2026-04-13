Asha Bhosle songs: 10 most popular Tamil and Bengali classics that defined her versatility

New Delhi:

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She leaves behind a rich legacy of music, spanning seven decades. Not many know, but the legendary singer even has her name recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records for having sung over 12,000 songs across languages. While her Hindi hits continue to remain cult classics, her songs in Tamil and Bengali have been immensely timeless and popular too. Let's take a look.

Asha Bhosle Tamil songs

Nee Partha

There’s something very quiet about this song by Asha Bhosle. It doesn’t try too hard, and maybe that’s why it stays with you. The tune feels almost like a conversation you didn’t finish… soft, a little hesitant, full of feeling. It’s the kind of track you don’t notice at first, but later, it just lingers.

O Butterfly

This one is hard to forget. It has that slightly playful, slightly aching quality that Asha Bhosle pulled off so effortlessly. It sounds light on the surface, but there’s emotion tucked in between the lines. You hum it thinking it’s simple, and then suddenly, it hits differently.

Engengey

A bit more movement here. It feels like searching… like someone trying to hold onto a feeling that keeps slipping away. The rhythm keeps it going, but there’s still that underlying restlessness. Not too heavy, not too light. Somewhere in between.

September Madham

This song feels like a memory. Young love, maybe. The kind that’s full of small moments, glances, things unsaid. It has that breezy, almost carefree sound, but there’s also a quiet depth to it.

Konjam Neram

Slow, gentle, and a little fragile. That’s what this one feels like. It doesn’t rush anywhere. It just sits with the emotion, lets it breathe. There’s a kind of vulnerability here that makes you pause. Not dramatic, just honest.

Asha Bhosle Bengali songs

Kon Se Alor Swapna Niye

This one feels almost like a dream you’re trying to remember after waking up. Soft, a little distant, a little blurred at the edges. There’s a calmness to it, but also a quiet ache. It doesn’t rush, just unfolds slowly, like it has nowhere else to be.

Aaro Dure Chalo Jai

There’s a sense of escape in this song from Chhadmabeshi. Like wanting to go somewhere far, not just physically but emotionally too. The song carries that pull - to leave things behind, to move towards something lighter. It feels hopeful, but not loudly so. More like a quiet decision.

Sandhya Belay Tumi Ami

Evening songs always hit differently, and this is exactly that kind. It feels like two people sitting together when the day is winding down, not saying much but still saying enough. There’s warmth here, a kind of stillness that feels comforting.

Sagar Dake Aay Aay

You can almost hear the call in this one. It has that open, expansive feeling, like standing near the sea and just letting your thoughts drift. There’s a pull to it, something inviting, but also slightly melancholic if you sit with it long enough.

Jodi Hoi Chorkanta

A bit more layered in its emotion. There’s hesitation, maybe even a quiet tension running through it. It doesn’t give everything away at once. The feeling builds slowly, and by the time it settles, it leaves you thinking more than you expected.

Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours on April 13.

Also read: Asha Bhosle Funeral LIVE: Meena Mangeshkar arrives to say goodbye to her sister one last time