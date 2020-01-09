Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
 
Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat declared tax free in Maharashtra

Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat is based on the Third War of Panipat between the Marathas and Ahmed Shah Abdali.

New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2020 12:04 IST
Maharashtra Government declared Panipat tax free in the state

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat that starred Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon has been declared tax free in Maharashtra. The Finance department of the Maharashtra Government decided to refund the state services and good tax on the ticket price of the film. Panipat which is based on the third war of Panipat depicts the glory of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao on-screen. The film is based in the times when the Maratha empire was in on its peak Panipat's director Ashutosh Gowariker took to his Twitter, to thank Maharashtra Chief Minister for giving the film tax-free status.

He tweeted, "Heartfelt Gratitude!! Thank you Hon'ble CM @OfficeofUT ji for imparting TAX FREE status in our attempt of bringing the Maratha Glory to the screen through #Panipat !"

The Department of Finance of the Maharashtra Government has decided to reimburse the SGST levied on the film's ticket price in Maharashtra. The tax exemption will apply to all the theatres in Maharashtra and the refund process will be effective from April 1.

While Arjun Kapoor played Sadashiv Rao in the film, Kriti Sanon essayed the role of his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt played the role of lead antagonist Ahmed Shah Abdali on screen. Panipat hit the theatres on December 6 and managed to collect a total of Rs 33 crores on the box office.

The film was also hit by controversy after many people from the Jat community criticized the film for its depiction of Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal. The film’s screening was stalled in many parts of Rajasthan. After the growing controversy makers agreed to edit out the controversial part.

