Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Panipat Full HD Movie Leaked by TamilRockers for Download

Panipat Full HD Movie Leaked by TamilRockers for Download

Panipat Full Movie Leaked By TamilRockers for Download: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon starrer Panipat has become the latest target of illegal piracy by infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. Panipat which hit the theatres on Friday, December 6, was leaked online in full HD quality. Panipat has been one of the most awaited Bollywood releases this year but the piracy scandal is sure to hit the box office collection of this periodic drama.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and the audience. The performance from the actors has drawn appreciation from all quarters. Kriti Sanon who plays the role of Parvati Bai, wife of Maratha Warrior Sadashiv Rao in the film has been applauded for her performance in the film. Many believe this is one of the best performances by the actress in her career.

The film is based on the third war of Panipat between the Marathas led by Sadashiv Rao (played by Arjun Kapoor) and Afghan invader and ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali (played by Sanjay Dutt). Arjun Kapoor had gone bald to look perfect in the role of Maratha warrior in this periodic drama film.

This is not the first time that any film has been hit by Tamilrockers' piracy. Earlier Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, Rajnikanth's 2.0, Petta, Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Kalank, Dream Girl, Prassthanam were leaked online by this infamous website. The films were leaked hours after their theatrical release which dented the films' collection on box-office.