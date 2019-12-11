Arbaaz Khan reveals the story behind Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey avatar in Dabangg

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is set for its release on December 20. Dabangg 3 will be the third installment of the super hit Dabangg. Whenever you talk about Dabangg, the name of Chulbul Pandey pops in your mind but what also comes to your mind is the character of Makkhi Pandey. The character of Makkhi Pandey played by Arbaaz also became quite popular and gave a new turn in Arbaaz' career. Dabangg established him as a producer and actor. Talking to India TV in an exclusive interview, Arbaaz revealed the story behind Dabangg.

Talking about the story behind Dabangg Arbaaz revealed how Dabangg happened by chance. Arbaaz told when Abhinav Kashyap approached him for the first time it was only for the character of Makkhi Pandey and Abhinav hadn't thought about making the film with Salman Khan. However, upon listening to Abhinav Kashyap's narration Arbaaz thought of producing the film and approached Salman Khan to play the lead role in the film. Arbaaz revealed how many people weren't very hopeful about the film but Dabangg went on to become one of the biggest hits in Bollywood.

The second installment of Dabangg was also produced by Arbaaz but this time he donned the cap of director. Dabangg 2 successfully recreated the box office success of Dabangg.

Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha and Kiccha Sudeep is directed by Prabhudeva.