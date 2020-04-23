Anushka Sharma calls herself 'bewakoof ladki' after failing in Insta game, Virat comes to her rescue

Anushka Sharma tries her luck in Guess The Gibberish Filter.

Anushka Sharma tried her luck with the gibberish filter on Instagram, which has gotten quite popular. The actress played the guessing game in which the user has to guess the correct phrase from a bunch of words which collectively makes no sense. However, Anushka didn't get the Instagram game right and finally, her husband Virat Kohli had to come to her rescue.

In the video shared by Anushka in her Instagram story, she is hilariously struggling with the filter. Despite reading it aloud multiple times, she fails to get the cue Stir Range Earth Inks.

She finally comes close to the correct answer and ends up saying 'Strange Things' but it was her husband Virat Kohli who helps her out by telling her the correct answer 'Stranger Things'. Though Virat can't be seen in the video, we can hear his voice. Disappointed with her performance, Anushka shared the video calling herself 'Bewakoof Ladki'.

For the unversed, in Guess The Gibberish filter was created by a user named @gu_christopher, and since then has been a rage among netizens. In the filter, a user gets 10 seconds to figure out the right words.

Recently the couple talked about how they are spending their time amid lockdown. "We, honestly, are not doing anything different from what we normally do. I think Virat and me are people who don’t believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that," said Anushka.

Anushka has been quite active on social media lately. A couple of days back, Anushka wrote about the benefits of work from home. "I read that some companies are work from home as a new norm. Can you imagine how much it will lessen traffic and burden on infrastructure to contain the demands of traffic apart from cutting costs for the companies as well. Food for thought this morning. Good morning," the actress had written.

Recently, Anushka unveiled the teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series, which has been bankrolled by her production house Clean Slate Company. The series features Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi among others. The show has been helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma.

