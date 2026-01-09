Anupam Kher calls Tanvi The Great's inclusion in Top 200 films of 98th Academy Awards a 'huge triumph' Tanvi The Great is among the nine films selected from 187 entries worldwide. Its director, Anupam Kher, took to his X profile to share a long note on the same.

New Delhi:

Anupam Kher's directorial short film, Tanvi the Great, was shortlisted for the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 98th Academy Awards on January 9, 2026. The Bollywood film is among the nine films selected from 187 entries worldwide.

It is significant to note that this shortlist is not the final nomination list nor the top 15 shortlisted films category. This list is released by the jury of the Academy Awards to recognise the top 200 films in the world that clear the parameters of the Oscars and become eligible for contention.

Anupam Kher reacts to the big news

Anupam Kher took to his social media profiles and shared a long note with his fans. 'OSCAR…. BEST FILM….SHORTLIST…. TANVI THE GREAT!!!Every year thousands of films from all over the world are sent for the most prestigious film awards #OSCARS! Millions of people in the movie industry work very hard to get that initial nod and appreciation by the @theacademy,' the senior actor wrote.

The actor director of Tanvi The Great further wrote, 'This also puts one in the category of the few very best in the business! Getting nominated and finally winning will be of course an ultimate feeling. BUT being in the list of top 200 films in the world finalised by the #98ThAcademyAwards committee is already a huge TRIUMPH for team #TanviTheGreat! We worked very hard! And today having completed 100 Days in theatres and being shortlisted by #Oscar selection committee validates our belief that hard work and sincerity always gets rewarded! Thank @theacademy for this AMAZING honour! We also love the tag of it being an INDIAN FILM! Jai Hind!!#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai.'

Deets about Tanvi The Great

The film's story revolves around a young girl, Tanvi, who refuses to give up even in the face of adversity. The film is directed by Anupam Kher and it features Shubhangi Dutt (as Tanvi), Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, Arvind Swami and Karan Tacker.

