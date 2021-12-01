Antim Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer on steady growth with Rs 23.75 crore

Follow us on Image Source : ANTIM-THE FINAL TRUTH Antim-The Final Truth Box Office Collection Day 5

Highlights Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's 'Antim: The Final Truth' hit the theatres on November 26

Mahesh Manjrekar directorial maintains steady growth with 23.75 crore nett earning

The film has recorded only a negligible drop of just 8-10% on Tuesday

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s highly awaited action flick ‘Antim-The Final Truth’ is maintaining a good spot at the Box Office ever since its release last Friday. The film has recorded a decent run at the box office and consolidated its position with a collection of 2.77 crore nett range. "This takes the film to a five day total of 23.75 crore nett and it may now close the first week at 29 crore nett," stated Boxofficeindia.com. Owing to the present trend, Salman Khan's film is the second-highest grosser as far as the post-pandemic releases are concerned. On the first day, its collection was recorded 5,03,00,000 approx while on the second day, it earned 6,03,00,000 appox.

After the first weekend, the total collection stands at around 18,61,00,000 after the movie raked in approx 7,55,00,000 on Sunday.

Also starring Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films. The remake of the successful Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern', has the superstar playing the character of a Sikh cop. The plot of the movie primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.

Salman Khan told PTI, that he is happy with the reaction to the Mahesh Manjrekar-directed 'Antim'. "It is the happiest moment for all of us that people went to theatres to watch the movie and that Aayush was appreciated and everyone else too was appreciated including me, Mahesh, Mahima, and others. It is a win-win situation for us. Now, we are going to all cities to promote the movie and make them aware that I am not there in the film for just 15 minutes but more,” he said.

The film brings two protagonists from entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal in the lead role.

Watch the trailer here: