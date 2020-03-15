Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 2: Irrfan’s comeback film witnesses drop as cinema halls shut down

Image Source : TWITTER Angrezi Medium Box Office Collection Day 2

Despite the country being hit by coronavirus and cinema halls getting shut down, actor Irrfan’s comeback film Angrezi Medium has managed to open with good numbers at the box office. The film earned Rs 4.03 cr on the first day, however, it experienced a drop on Day 2 with more states announcing the shutdown of theaters. According to the reports in Box Office India, Angrezi Medium witnessed a 20-30% drop on Day 2 and raked in Rs 2.75 cr at the box office. This makes the film’s total box office collection as Rs 6.75 cr approx.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the release of many Bollywood films has been postponed. Earlier it was rumored that Angrezi Medium’s release date will also be pushed forward but it released as per schedule everywhere except in Delhi, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir. When producer Dinesh Vijan was asked about postponing the film, he revealed that the film had already released in UAE so it was not an option to push the release date in India. On Day 2 of the release of the film, many other states in the country announced the shut down of theaters like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Saket Chaudhary directorial Hindi Medium that released in 2017. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, this time the film is helmed by Homi Adajania. The film focuses on a father-daughter bond between Irrfan and Radhika and showcases how a father can doa nything for the love of his daughter.

Angrezi Medium is not the only film that is hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3, that released on March 6, has also slowed down because of the health emergency in the country. It was expected that the film will cross Rs 100 cr mark at the box office by the second weekend but due to coronavirus scare, the film has witnessed a huge drop. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 1.75 cr approx., making its total box office collection as Rs 93.5 cr approx.

