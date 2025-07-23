Did you know Saiyaara isn’t Aneet Padda’s debut film? Her first role might surprise you Saiyaara made her a star, but Aneet Padda’s Bollywood journey began years earlier. Discover her real debut, early roles, and rise to fame.

New Delhi:

Aneet Padda, who was recently seen in the latest romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' alongside Ahaan Panday, has become an overnight star. Mohit Suri's directorial was released in theatres on July 18, 2025, and is currently performing well at the box office. While many think that it's her debut film, but it's not. The 22-year-old actress Aneet Padda had already stepped into the entertainment world with different projects before appearing in this film. Let's take a look at where her journey started.

Aneet Padda was born on October 12, 2002, in Amritsar, Punjab. For the unversed, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting and to make her career in the entertainment industry through advertisement commercials. But apart from this, did you know that she made her acting debut in the 2022 film Salaam Venky? Read further to know the details.

Aneet Padda’s Acting Debut Wasn’t in Saiyaara—It Was Salaam Venky

Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda was featured in the family drama film 'Salaam Venky' in 2022, where she played the role of Nandini. The film was directed by Revathi and written by Sameer Arora and Kausar Munir. This Bollywood film revolves around the story of a mother who does everything she can to let her son live life to the fullest, who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja under the banners of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studies. The film features Bollywood actress Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6.6, the film is available to stream on the ZEE5 platform.

Aneet Padda as Roohi Ahuja in Big Girls Don’t Cry

Aneet Padda's performance in the television series 'Big Girls Don't Cry' was widely appreciated by the audience upon its release. In this series, she portrayed the role of Roohi Ahuja. According to details available on IMDb, she is also a part of the television series 'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar'. The series features Ashlesha Thakur, Shahana Goswami, Darsheel Safary, Divya Dutta and others in the key roles.

Aneet Padda’s Commercial Work: Paytm to Amazon Prime

Apart from working in films and series like 'Saiyaara', 'Salaam Venky', and 'Big Girls Don't Cry', she has also worked in several advertisement commercials for companies like Paytm, Nescafe, Amazon Prime and Cadbury.

