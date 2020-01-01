Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter ring in new year 2020 with first look of Khaali Peeli

First look of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli

Actor Ishaan Khatter had the perfect gift for his fans as he kickstarted 2020. The actor who will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Khaali Peeli took to their Instagram to share the first still from the film. The Instagram post shared by Ishaan features him in his 'taxiwala' avatar with a mustache and khaki uniform as he looks into the rear-view mirror and sees Ananya Panday sitting at the backseat of the taxi. Ananya looks a bit tensed in the photo while Ishaan smirks. The shooting for the film has already been wrapped up and its in the post-production stage.

Ananya Panday also shared the first look from the film on her Instagram.

Talking about the film, Ananya Panday had said that it is the kind of romantic fil she wanted to do. Shot in the lanes of Mumbai the film tells the story of events in a night. Ananya and Ishaan who made their debut in 2018 will be coming together to give filmy fans a new on-screen couple. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen essaying the role of the lead antagonist in the film.

Ishaan has undergone a physical transformation for the film and the actor recently shared a video of his training session on Instagram.

The film is reportedly a remake of southern star Vijay Deverakonda's superhit Telugu fil Taxiwaala. Khaali Peeli also marks the debut of Ali Abbas Zafar as a producer and has been helmed by directed Maqbool Khan. The film is slated to release on June 12,2020.