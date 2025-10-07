Amitabh Bachchan's competitor and the highest-paid actor who gave up stardom to become a monk Know about a Bollywood actor, whose first major breakthrough came in 1968 when he landed the role of a villain in the film 'Man Ka Meet.' At that time, playing a villain or negative role in Hindi films was not easy. However, this actor conquered it all only to leave it at its peak.

Vinod Khanna was one of the few stars of Hindi cinema whose journey from negative roles to heroism was unique and inspiring. He not only captivated audiences with his brilliant acting but also created a unique identity. Vinod Khanna began his career as a villain, but his looks and powerful performance soon earned him heroic roles. Vinod Khanna was in Peshawar (now Pakistan) to a Punjabi family.

During Partition, his family later immigrated to India and settled in Mumbai. He had an interest in acting since childhood. After completing his studies, he decided to pursue acting as his career. Although his father was initially opposed, seeing his son's hard work and dedication, he agreed and gave Vinod the opportunity to fulfill his dream.

In 1968, Vinod Khanna achieved his first major success when he landed the role of a villain in the film 'Man Ka Meet.' At that time, playing a villain or negative role in Hindi films was not easy, but Vinod turned it into his strength. With his dashing looks and expressive expressions, he proved himself adept even in negative roles. Subsequently, he played villains in several films, establishing a special place in the hearts of audiences. But becoming a hero was also written in his destiny.

Gradually, Vinod Khanna began receiving leading roles in films. In 1971, he was seen in the lead role for the first time in the film 'Mere Apne,' which significantly increased his popularity. The film was so well received by audiences that Vinod Khanna cemented his reputation as a hero. This was followed by several hit films, such as 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh,' 'Amar Akbar Anthony,' 'Qurbani,' and 'Dayavan.' These films proved that he was not just a villain, but also a great hero.

Vinod Khanna's defining characteristic was that he never allowed himself to be entangled in stardom. He always won hearts with his hard work and simplicity. He worked with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Sunil Dutt, yet carved out his own unique identity. His pairing with Amitabh Bachchan in films like 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' was a favorite with audiences.

His career was so illustrious that in the 1980s, he was among the highest-paid actors in the industry. However, during this period, he made a significant decision. In 1982, he sought refuge with his spiritual guru, Osho, and distanced himself from films. Nearly five years later, in 1987, he returned with the film 'Insaaf,' and once again won the hearts of audiences.

Vinod Khanna received numerous awards for his acting. His performances were universally praised and the film industry honoured him with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was also active in politics, winning several Lok Sabha elections as a leader of the BJP. Vinod Khanna passed away on April 27, 2017 after a long battle with cancer, but his memories and the magic of his films remain etched in the hearts of audiences.

