Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he avoids praising Jaya and Aishwarya Bachchan in public | See Post Recently, Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan for his role in the upcoming film 'Kaalidhar Laapata' on social media. However, a Facebook user asked Big B why he doesn't praise his wife, Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the same way. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is very active on social media and never hesitates to express his views on various issues. He regularly shares his thoughts on platform X (formerly Twitter) and often posts about his family on various social media platforms.

It is commonly seen that he praises his son Abhishek Bachchan on social media, especially during the release of his films. However, recently, a social media user questioned him about why he doesn't publicly appreciate his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, or daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda like the way he praises his son Abhishek Bachchan.

But Big B did not shy away from responding and gave a composed yet powerful reply that caught everyone's attention. Taking to his Facebook profile on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures of himself waving at his fans outside his bungalow, Jalsa.

Check the post below:

"Why don't you praise Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta the same way?"

The caption of the post reads, "Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?" Commenting on this, one Facebook user wrote, "Toh you should also praise your daughter, daughter-in-law, wife the same way." Replying to his, Amitabh wrote, "Yes I shall praise them in my heart… not publicly… respect for the ladies."

Have a look at the screengrab of the Facebook post below:

(Image Source : FACEBOOK)Screengrab of Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook post

Work front

Talking about the work fronts, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Tarun Mansukhani's film 'Housefull 5', alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and others. Jaya Bachchan was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan' parts 1 and 2. On the other hand, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the pan-India film 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

