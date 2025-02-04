Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan's iconic film 'Silsila' to re-release in theatres on this day

Follow us on Image Source : X Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya and Rekha's iconic film is all set to hit theatres again

The 1981 film Silsila is going to be re-released in theatres once again. Filmfare has given this information on its Instagram handle. This film flopped at the box office, but the love triangle shown between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha was well-liked by the people when it was released on TV and now on OTT. Now the audience will get to re-live the same magic on big screens.

When will the film be re-released?

Amid new releases and remakes, the care of re-release has taken over nowadays. After the superhit re-releases of Tumbbad, Laila Majnu, Rockstar, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and Veer Zara, another iconic film has been included in this series. The name of this film is Silsila in which Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha featured together and set the screen on a blaze. Filmfare shared the news on its Instagram handle. In this post, it was informed that the film will be released on February 7.

The film Silsila, directed by Yash Chopra, is known for its unforgettable music, dialogues and excellent dialogues. Apart from this, the love triangle shown in the film was well-liked by the people. Now, after this good news of re-release, the audience and fans will get a chance to see this masterpiece on screen once again.

Parveen Babi was the first choice for Silsila

While the roles of Rekha and Jaya Bachchan were considered iconic in the film, the audience is not aware that Parveen Babi's name was the first to come up for the film. In an interview given to ANI, Ranjit had said that Parveen Babi's name was coming up for the cast of this film but due to controversy, she was replaced.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati these days. Along with this, he will also be seen acting in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in ‘Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

