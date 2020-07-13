Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek health update: 28 who came in contact with Bachchan family test negative

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

After superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son, Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the COVID-19, as many as 54 persons were screened and swab sample of 28 persons who had come in contact with the Bachchan family was collected. All of the 28 persons have tested negative for the deadly virus.

According to Dr. Ansari, there has been rapid improvement in the health of Amitabh and his condition is stable. The doctor added that the lung infection of the superstar has improved and the oxygen level is normal. Dr. Ansari said Abhishek is stable too.

Abhishek had come in contact with six persons in the dubbing studio. All six of them are asymptomatic, have been screened and asked to be under home quarantine.

On Saturday, Amitabh was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital with mild symptoms.

The actor took to Twitter to share the news with his fans, saying: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Not only Amitabh, but his actor son Abhishek also tested positive for COVID-19. He also informed everyone about the same through a tweet reading, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Reported by Rajesh Kumar, Atul Singh, Rajiv Singh, Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna

