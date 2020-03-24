Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif to play father-daughter in new Bollywood film?

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif appeared together on the big screen in the film Thugs of Hindostan. While the film couldn't manage to do wonders on the box office, fans loved the big superstars coming together and sharing the screen. Going by the latest reports, Big B and Katrina are all set to reunite for another film. Reportedly, the actors could star as father and daughter in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy. The film is to be directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, and is tentatively titled as Deadly.

"The film is tentatively titled 'Deadly', as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist's journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas," the newspaper reported a source as saying.

The source added that Katrina , who has primarily enthralled fans as a mainstream star over her nearly-17-year career, is looking to experiment with new genres now and the project fits the bill at this point. The makers have reportedly approached Bachchan with an offer for the central role, and an official announcement of the project will be made soon as he gives a confirmation.

Incidentally, Katrina's Bollywood debut film Boom (2003) also starred Big B as a protagonist. She also had a cameo in the Big B-starrer Sarkar (2005) and featured with Bollywood icon Big B and superstar Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). Recently, Big B and Katrina played father and daughter in a new advertisement.

