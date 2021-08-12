Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre to release in cinemas on August 27

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Chehre is finally set to release. The film will hit the cinema halls on August 27. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on April 9 but the covid lockdown led to its delay. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The makers have already released the trailer of the film earlier this year.

Amitabh Bachchan announced the new release date with a teaser video. he wrote, "CAUTION You have been warned! Be ready to #FaceTheGame, kyunki yeh ilzaam aap par bhi lag sakta hai #Chehre, releasing on 27th August in cinemas near you."

Producer Anand Pandit on the postponement said, "I have always lived by the maxim of 'safety first'. Given the rising number of COVID cases, it is only right that we delay the release of 'Chehre'. Audiences have already showered the trailer with a lot of love and every member associated with 'Chehre' wants cinema lovers to watch it on 70 mm. We are ready to wait for the right time and to ensure our audiences remain safe."

“Chehre” is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Amitabh Bachchan has also recited a poem written by director Rumi Jaffery for Chehre. "He is a perfectionist and everything he does, be it a small movement before the camera, an action sequence, a close-up, a song he has to hum, or just be silent, he gives the moment his all," said producer Anand Pandit.