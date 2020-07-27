Girl who impressed Amitabh Bachchan with fusion music video shares special post for actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shared the video of Arya's fusion music video from the hospital.

Kerala girl Arya Dhayal, who impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her jamming video of the Carnatic music with Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You', has shared a heartfelt post for the actor, who is currently being treated for the coronavirus at the Nanavati hospital. "This is my token of love for you. @amitabhbachchan sir shared my song just now. It feels so soooo great. Never in my dream did i imagine he would liaten to me sing . Thankyou so much to each and everyone of you for making this possible," she captioned a video on Instagram.

Earlier, Big-B shared the video of Arya's fusion music video from the hospital, in a tweet, saying: "T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!"

"I was surprised by the tweet. The video was recorded in June at my home at Nadal, Kannur. I had just bought the Ukulele during the COVID-19 lockdown period and was experimenting on it," Kannur-based Arya told The New Indian Express.

"This video has got three lakh views on Instagram. I think the music might have struck a chord with Bachchan in the hospital bed. I am on cloud nine after his tweet," she added.

Earlier this month, Amitabh tweeted: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Not only him, but his actor son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. He also informed everyone about the same through a tweet reading, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

