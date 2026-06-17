Alpha trailer: Is Hrithik Roshan's Kabir the surprise twist in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's film?

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha trailer is finally out, and fans can't keep calm. The trailer offers a deeper view into the world of YRF's female spies. While the trailer was loaded with action, it was the ending that had the internet talking. The makers cleverly hinted at Hrithik Roshan's War and Alpha crossover, leaving fans waiting with bated breath to understand what'll unfold on July 3.

Is that Hrithik Roshan in Alpha trailer?

The Alpha trailer concludes with the arrival of a mysterious figure dressed in a grey cloak, teasing his role as a potential saviour for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While the face was not revealed, just the eyes proved to be enough of a hint. It can almost be confirmed that Hrithik's character, Kabir, from YRF's spy franchise, will have a crossover with Alia and Sharvari. Take a look:

(Image Source : YT/YRF)Is Hrithik Roshan's Kabir in Alpha trailer?

For the unversed, Alpha is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which already includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2 and Pathaan.

Alpha trailer

The trailer of Alpha gives the audience a first look at its action-packed world led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. The film promises an origin story centred around two fierce women who find themselves at the heart of an adrenaline-fuelled spy thriller.

The trailer offers a deeper glimpse into Bobby Deol's character, portraying him as a ruthless mentor who eventually turns into Alia Bhatt's biggest adversary. Alia plays a highly trained assassin who is forced into a dangerous face-off with the very man who shaped her. The preview also teases Anil Kapoor's involvement, hinting at his connection to the mysterious Alpha programme.

Loaded with explosive action sequences, stylish visuals and larger-than-life moments, the trailer positions Alpha as a mass entertainer built around courage, grit and female power. While Alia takes centre stage, Sharvari's character remains largely under wraps, suggesting that she has a major role to play in the story. The trailer hints at the two women joining forces in their mission against Bobby Deol's character. Take a look:

Adding to the excitement is the energetic background score, which features global DJ Hugel's chart-topping track Jamaican Bam Bam. The music amplifies the film's slick presentation and action-heavy tone.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3, 2026.

Also read: Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari go guns blazing before a surprise ending changes everything